Do you know this man – wanted in connection with distraction burglary?

We’re appealing for help to track down a substantial amount of jewellery, taken following a distraction burglary in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened between 2.45-3pm on 6 January in the Clifton Road area of the resort.

The occupant was distracted by a caller to the front door who enticed her to go to the rear of the property. The caller claimed his son had thrown a set of keys into the garden and asked if he could retrieve them.

The female occupant shut and locked her back door and then took the man to the rear garden via walkway at the side of her house.

The victim then heard someone shouting from the direction of the road.

The man then ran down the garden path and got into a dark coloured car – which already had two male occupants inside. They were both wearing balaclavas.

A neighbour told the victim she had been burgled. When the victim checked an upstairs room she discovered that a safe containing valuable jewellery had been taken.

We are keen to hear from anyone who might have been in the area around the time of the burglary who may have seen the car or the three men and have information to help our enquiries into the incident.

An e-fit impression of the man who went with the householder into the garden is above. He is described as wearing a grey tracksuit.