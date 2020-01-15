Family tribute to woman who died in fall

We have now formally identified the woman who died after falling from a flat in Phipps Street, Southville, Bristol.

Catherine Ross, 50, of Redhill, fell from the seventh-floor in the early hours of Saturday 11 January and sadly died at the scene.

Her husband and son are being supported by a specially-trained police family liaison officer.

They have issued this tribute to Catherine:

“Cathy was a loving wife and a mother, she was an animal lover and always took the time to help others. Cathy was caring and compassionate and had an infectious smile. We are heartbroken that she has gone and she will be greatly missed.”

The family ask for privacy at this difficult time.

Our enquiries to establish the circumstances of Mrs Ross’s tragic death continue.