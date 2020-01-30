Inquiry into explosion at cash machine in Gloucester Road, Bristol

**UPDATE at 8.10am: One lane is now open and a traffic management system is in place – there will be delays as a result so please leave more time for your journey or find an alternative route.

We closed Gloucester Road in Bristol between its junctions with Church Road and Ashley Down Road today, Thursday 30 January.

A crime scene is in place while the scene of an explosion at a cash machine is made safe and we carry out forensic investigations.

The explosion, at about 3.50am, damaged windows and shop fronts but at this early stage in our enquiries it’s not thought any residents or passers-by have been hurt.

We expect the road to remain closed through rush hour causing traffic disruption and urge motorists to avoid the area.

If you saw anyone behaving suspiciously around the ATM in the early hours or have any other information which could help get in touch quoting log number 88 of 30 January.