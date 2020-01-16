Have you seen missing Talmadge Beaven?

We’re asking for help to trace a man missing overnight from Wincanton.

Talmadge Beaven, 51, known as Tally, was last seen in the West Hill area at about 4.30pm on Wednesday 15 January.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10ins tall and thin. He has short, greying black hair and beard. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans and a red checked jacket.

He lives in supported accommodation and is known to walk long distances.

We’re concerned for Talmadge’s welfare as he’s inappropriately dressed for the weather conditions. He doesn’t have any money with him and will not engage with other people to seek help.

Talmadge may be walking along footpaths over fields or along the roadside so we’d ask dog walkers, farmers and drivers to look out for him.