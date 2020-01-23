Help us to find distinctive and rare mountain bike

We’re urging cycle shops and cyclists to be on the lookout for a distinctive and rare mountain bike.

The Yeti Titanium Arc is one of only 20 believed to be in the UK and one of 500 worldwide.

The mountain bike is valued at around £5500 and is grey, with the words “Yeti” on the downtube. It is fitted with a Shimano XTR drive train, Fox suspension forks, disc brakes, a Thompson seat post and handlebar stem, which is engraved with the words ‘Yeti.’ It has Mavic Crossmax SLR wheels in red and black which are fitted with Schwalbe tyres.

The bike was taken in a robbery incident on 20 January around 2pm when the owner – a man in his 40s – was cycling on the towpath from the Avonmouth direction towards Cumberland Basin.

Two men on a blue and yellow four stroke motocross bike, who were not wearing crash helmets rode past the cyclist. A few moments later as the victim was cycling under the Clifton Suspension Bridge, the passenger who had been on the motorbike, jumped out in front of the cyclist, hitting him on the head, forcing him to fall from the bike.

He then threatened the victim with a knife and demanded his wallet and phone which the victim said did not have with him.

After searching his pockets, the man grabbed the mountain bike and cycled off towards Cumberland Basin with the motorcycle besides him.

They are described as two white men – one in his late teens, early 20s, of slim build and about 5ft 10ins with distinctive bushy eye brows, wearing a grey tracksuit bottom and top, black Nike style shoes and black leather golf-style gloves (vented on the back).

The other, who was slightly older, is described as being about 6ft tall of heavy build. He was wearing a blue Adidas jacket with the hood up and grey tracksuit bottoms.

The motorcycle they were on, is described as having a yellow front fender, gold forks, and yellow and blue tank with black tape and a white rear mudguard.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who may be offered the bike or spots it or recognises the suspects or the motorbike they were riding from the above description.

If you have any information which could help, please contact us.