Investigation into assault at bar

We are investigating an assault in a Weston-super-Mare bar that left a man unconscious.

The victim, who is in his 30s, was at Yates, in Regent Street, on Sunday 8 December when he was assaulted at about 1am.

PC Olly Stokes said: “A man has walked up to the victim, who was stood just off the side of the dancefloor, punched him in the face, and then seemingly left.

“The victim has fallen to the ground, breaking his ankle and injuring his face.

“The bar was very busy and from the CCTV there was clearly a lot of people nearby who should have witnessed the assault.”

We would like to speak to a man spotted in the area at the time in connection with the incident as part of our enquiries. He is described as white, bald and believed to be aged in his 30s. The man was wearing a white shirt and was said to have neck tattoos and an Eastern European accent.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5219286466.