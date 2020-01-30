Investigation into criminal damage in Yeovil

We are investigating an act of criminal damage at a retail park in Yeovil.

A fire was started in the storage area of Houndstone Retail Park between 3am and 3.30am on Thursday 16 January.

We are releasing CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

He is described as white and approximately 5ft 10ins to 6ft. He is said to have been wearing light clothing, jogging bottoms, a hooded top and beanie hat.

He was seen leaving the business park in the direction of Mead Avenue.

Enquiries are continuing.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information about the incident that would help our investigation, is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220011989.