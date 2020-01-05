Investigation into fatal collision on M32 near Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses following a multiple-vehicle collision on the M32 near Bristol last night (Saturday 4 January).

One man sadly died in the collision, which happened on the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 and 1 at just after 10pm. The southbound carriageway was also affected.

There was an initial collision resulting in the man getting out of his vehicle and being struck by another car. He suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene despite the efforts of medics.

Five cars were involved in total and in addition to the man who died, another person suffered back injuries and two others were described as ‘walking wounded’.

**UPDATE 12pm: Both carriageways are now open.

