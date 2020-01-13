Man arrested following thefts from cars

We have this morning arrested a man on suspicion of breaking into parked vehicles in the Clifton area of Bristol. The man – in his 20s – was as detained by officers patrolling in plain clothes in the Worcester Terrace area. They tried to speak to him after noticing he was acting suspiciously but he attempted to run away but was detained shortly afterwards. He remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of theft. Various items, including a satellite navigation system, gloves, headphones, sunglasses and a sports bag were seized, together with a multi tool. We’re keen to hear from anyone whose car has been broken into and items taken. Please contact us.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220009041

You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.