Man due in court over stabbing – St George, Bristol

We’ve charged a man in connection with a stabbing in St George, Bristol.

The incident happened just before 4pm on Thursday 23 January as a 21-year-old man was sitting in a car in Weavers Mill Close.

The injured man received hospital treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Nicholas McClean, aged 30, of no fixed abode, is due before Bristol Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 28 January, charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a knife.