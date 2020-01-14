Man in court charged with burglary and drug offences – Bath

Skip to content

Posted at 09:59 on 14th January 2020 in In Court

Piers Hansen, 38, of no fixed address, appeared at Bath Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Monday 13 January) charged with a dwelling burglary and possession of Class B drugs.

He was charged in connection with an incident on 8 January in which a multi occupancy house on Caroline Buildings in Bathwick, Bath, was broken into and a range of items including a video games consoles, numerous laptops, clothing, a bicycle, food, documentation, other electrical items and aftershave were stolen.

The possession of Class B drugs charge relates to an incident on Sunday 12 January in which a man was arrested and was found to be in possession of Class B drugs believed to be Spice.

Hansen has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 7 February.