Man jailed for 13 years after woman suffers horrific injuries

A 60-year-old man, from Bristol, has been jailed for 13 years for kicking, beating and head-butting his ex-partner.

Gordon Maddock was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Thursday 23 January) after being found guilty of grievous bodily harm, two counts of actual bodily harm, criminal damage and disclosing a private sexual image designed to cause distress.

The attack took place between 9-16 April last year and left Maddocks’ victim with facial injuries requiring hospital treatment.

Detective Sergeant Tim Mullins said: “This was a violent sustained attack on a vulnerable female, who was left with horrific injuries and scarred for life.

“This prosecution was only possible due to the bravery of the victim having the courage and bravery to report this matter to police and continue to support the investigation until the end.

“I welcome the sentencing passed today, as it sends out a clear message that domestic violence is not acceptable in any form and will be tackled robustly.”

Maddocks, of Catherine Mead Street, was also handed a restraining order, preventing him from contacting the victim.

