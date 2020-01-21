Man jailed for attacks on police officers

A man has been jailed after injuring a police officer in Bristol.

Alexander Beckford pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm, racial abuse and assaulting a police officer.

The 45-year-old pushed an on-duty police officer in Perry Street on 13 September. The officer fell, suffering injuries to his head and knee requiring hospital treatment.

Beckford was arrested shortly afterwards, at which point he began racially abusing a second officer. While in custody, Beckford kicked a third officer in the leg and attempted to bite him.

Beckford was handed a 60-week sentence at Bristol Crown Court on 14 January.

Detective Constable Mike Coleman said: “I am pleased with the sentence handed to the defendant. On that day he displayed disgusting behaviour towards three members of staff of Avon and Somerset Police. We will always take attacks on emergency services personnel, such as these, seriously.”

Beckford, of Hassell Drive in St Philips, was ordered to pay £149 victim surcharge.