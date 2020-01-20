Man wanted after burglary in Bristol

We are releasing new CCTV footage to help us identify a man in connection with a burglary in Bristol.

Electrical items were stolen from a house in Downend Road, in Horfield, on May 10 last year.

A television, laptop, video console, video games and other electrical items were taken from the house.

The victim’s car was stolen and driven in the direction of Brent Road. It was later recovered.

The incident happened between 10.30pm and 11.15pm.

The man we wish to speak is described as white, bald and of large build.

We would like to remind homeowners to take steps to ensure their property is secured.

Doors and windows should be locked whenever the home is empty and car keys should be stored away at night. Burglar alarms and security lights also can act as an extra deterrent.

