Mobile phone footage sought following Taunton assault

We are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Taunton last night.

The incident happened between 8-9pm in Galmington Road when a man in his 20s was attacked by a group of young men.

Three teenagers have been arrested as part of the investigation.

The victim was walking with his female partner when the assault happened near to a fish and chip shop. He was struck in the face with what is believed to be a baseball bat, causing him to fall to the floor, where he was kicked.

He required treatment at Musgrove Park Hospital for facial injuries but has since been released.

Officers are patrolling the area to receive further information and provide community reassurance.

Three teenagers – two aged 17 and one 18 – have been arrested and remain in police custody. Police enquiries into the incident are continuing.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have information to help our enquiries. We would particularly like to hear from anyone who has mobile phone or dash-cam footage of the incident.

