New appeal after missing man Kevin Lynch seen in Bristol

We’re renewing our appeal for help to trace missing Kevin Lynch after a sighting of him in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 23 December.

Kevin, 45, from Dublin was visiting a friend and staying at their home in Portishead. He did not catch his flight home and has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since Sunday 22 December.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of muscular build, with short, dark brown hair and an Irish accent. When last seen by his friends he was wearing a long black coat, blue shirt, grey trousers and brogue-style shoes.

Kevin’s disappearance is out of character, especially as he is not familiar with the area.

We’ve now established that he travelled into Bristol and was seen in the Anchor Road/Millennium Square area of the city.