Power tools stolen from business in Langport
We are investigating a burglary at a garage business in Langport during which power tools were stolen.
Tools, plus car diagnostic equipment, were taken on Sunday 19 January shortly after 10.10pm.
A man, of stocky build, wearing a blue jumper and red gloves was captured on CCTV who we would like to speak to in connection with this burglary.
Enquiries are ongoing.
Anybody in the Somerton Road area at the time who saw the man or a dark BMW estate car is asked to contact the police.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220014822
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.