Power tools stolen from business in Langport

We are investigating a burglary at a garage business in Langport during which power tools were stolen.

Tools, plus car diagnostic equipment, were taken on Sunday 19 January shortly after 10.10pm.

A man, of stocky build, wearing a blue jumper and red gloves was captured on CCTV who we would like to speak to in connection with this burglary.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Anybody in the Somerton Road area at the time who saw the man or a dark BMW estate car is asked to contact the police.