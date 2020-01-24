Property seized and man arrested for handling stolen goods – Hanham

We’re working hard to establish the rightful owners of suspected stolen bicycles and tools seized from an address in Hanham overnight Thursday 23 to Friday 24 January.

Officers went to an address in The Glen and arrested a man on suspicion of handling stolen goods. He remains in custody at the time of writing. We seized around 100 bike frames and parts along with power tools and other items with a total estimated value of around £200,000.

We’re currently documenting the recovered items and checking them against police records to identify the original owners. We’re committed to identifying and apprehending the individuals responsible for burglary.

You can make it harder for thieves to steal your bikes and easier for us to identify property as stolen:

where possible, securely store your bicycles in your home. If this isn’t possible, ensure they are kept in a secure outbuilding such as an alarmed and locked shed or garage

always lock your bicycles to something immovable like a wall, the floor or a railing

double lock your bikes using two quality locks, at least one of which is a D-Lock

get your bikes and tools security marked and registered at BikeRegister and Immobilise

record the details of your bicycles and tools including noting the frame or serial number and take photos including any distinctive marks

