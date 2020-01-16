Rape investigation after teenager assaulted

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a teenager was raped in Bristol.

The incident happened on Belle Vue Road in the Easton area of the city between 4.45pm and 5pm last Thursday (9th January).

The victim was attacked by a man who had followed her off the number 24 bus when she got off outside The Black Swan pub in Stapleton Road.

The offender was described as black, aged in his early 20s, around 5ft 9ins tall and of slim build. He wore a green, khaki or camouflage coloured coat and dark coloured trainers.

Detective Sergeant Nic Lawson said: “This is a very disturbing incident and we’ve been working tirelessly to identify the offender since it happened.

“The victim has been regularly updated about our investigation and we’ve ensured she has access to all the support she needs.”

DS Lawson added: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who was on the number 24 bus from around 4.30pm last Thursday and saw the man described or who recalls anything suspicious.

“We’d also like to talk to anyone who was in the Belle Vue Road area between 4.45pm and 5pm the same day, in particular anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time and may have dashcam footage

“If you can help, please don’t hesitate to get in touch, giving the reference number 5220006712.”