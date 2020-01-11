Renewed appeal over wanted man

We’re renewing our appeal for help to find Phillip Wright (pictured).

He is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court. Phillip Wright, who is 43 and of no fixed address, was due to attend Bristol Magistrates Court on 11 December, charged with assault and a public order offence.

However he failed to turn up and a warrant for his arrest was issued in his absence.

He is a white man, about 6ft tall of slim build. He has ginger hair and blue eyes with a distinct scar across the right side of his face.

He is known to frequent central Bristol and the Cheltenham Road area of the city.