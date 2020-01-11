Renewed appeal over wanted man
We’re renewing our appeal for help to find Phillip Wright (pictured).
He is wanted on warrant for failing to attend court. Phillip Wright, who is 43 and of no fixed address, was due to attend Bristol Magistrates Court on 11 December, charged with assault and a public order offence.
However he failed to turn up and a warrant for his arrest was issued in his absence.
He is a white man, about 6ft tall of slim build. He has ginger hair and blue eyes with a distinct scar across the right side of his face.
He is known to frequent central Bristol and the Cheltenham Road area of the city.
If you see Phillip Wright, do not approach him but call 999, quoting reference 5219285488
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.