Residents warned to be vigilant following spate of burglaries in South Gloucestershire
We are asking local residents in South Gloucestershire to be mindful of their home security following a number of recent burglaries in the area.
A total of five burglaries have been reported to have occurred at properties on Hambrook Lane in Stoke Gifford, Dorcas Avenue in Stoke Gifford, Bibury Avenue in Patchway and Bush Avenue in Little Stoke, between 2pm and 8pm on Thursday 16 January.
In each incident, burglars have gone around the back and entered the property by either forcing or smashing the rear door.
A number of items have been stolen including jewellery, electronic items and cash.
We are appealing for members of the public who were in the area at the time to get in touch if they noticed any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously. We are also asking local residents to review any private CCTV footage or dash-cam footage that might be able to assist in our investigations.
In light of these recent burglaries, residents are encouraged to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding securing your home and boundaries:
- Lock up and set the alarm, if you have one, at night as well as when you go out.
- Lock all your windows and doors every time you leave your house – even if you are just in the garden – and remembering to double lock UPVC doors.
- Make sure your door is locked by turning the key – some ‘paddle and stub’-handled doors might seem to be locked by lifting the handle, but can still be opened from the outside.
- Hide all keys, including car keys out of sight and away from the front door letter box and consider fitting a letterbox cage.
- Remove valuables from view of ground floor windows.
- Hide any high value items such as jewellery, handbags/wallets and passports etc and where possible store them in a properly secured and hidden safe or bank vault.
- Keep entrances to your property easily visible by ensuring nearby hedges and trees are well maintained.
- Ensure any side gates are securely locked to prevent unwanted access to the rear of your property.
- Make sure boundaries to your property – including fencing and walls – are in a good state of repair.
- If possible, install a visual burglar alarm.
- Where possible install an outside security light, many of which are sensor activated.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220012476
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.