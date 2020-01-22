Residents warned to be vigilant following spate of burglaries in South Gloucestershire

We are asking local residents in South Gloucestershire to be mindful of their home security following a number of recent burglaries in the area.

A total of five burglaries have been reported to have occurred at properties on Hambrook Lane in Stoke Gifford, Dorcas Avenue in Stoke Gifford, Bibury Avenue in Patchway and Bush Avenue in Little Stoke, between 2pm and 8pm on Thursday 16 January.

In each incident, burglars have gone around the back and entered the property by either forcing or smashing the rear door.

A number of items have been stolen including jewellery, electronic items and cash.

We are appealing for members of the public who were in the area at the time to get in touch if they noticed any vehicles or individuals acting suspiciously. We are also asking local residents to review any private CCTV footage or dash-cam footage that might be able to assist in our investigations.

In light of these recent burglaries, residents are encouraged to take note of the following burglary prevention advice, particularly regarding securing your home and boundaries: