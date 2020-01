We are appealing for the public’s help to find vulnerable missing person Mario DiMaggio.

The 45-year-old was last seen at the Aldi car park, in the St George area of Bristol, at about 7pm last night (Tuesday 28 January).

He is white, about 5ft 8ins tall and lives in Hotwells.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call us and give the call-handler reference 5220022633.