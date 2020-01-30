Somerset man charged with three burglaries

Nicholas Davis is due to appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court today charged with three counts of burglary.

Davis, 42, of Downham Meadows in Brean, is charged in connection with three incidents in which commercial properties have been burgled.

The first charge relates to an incident on 28 October 2019 in which the Londis Stores in Brean was burgled and stock estimated to the value of £5000 was stolen.

The second charge is in connection with incident on 4 November 2019 whereby a car key and a car were stolen from a property at Highbridge Enterprise Centre in Highbridge.

The third charge relates to an incident on 19 January 2020 at Thyers Fishing Tackle Shop in Highbridge in which £3,750 in cash was stolen.