Teenager jailed for unprovoked attack on woman in Yeovil

A teenager has been jailed for five years and nine months after stabbing a woman in Yeovil in an unprovoked attack.

Eimantas Sakalauskis, 18, was arrested within 48 hours of the incident in Sherborne Road, Yeovil, which happened at around 3.15am on Saturday 24 August.

Sakalauskis, of Glenthorne Avenue, briefly following a 48-year-old woman before stabbing her in the back three times. Her hand was also badly injured as she tried to defend herself.

He was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court today after admitting charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.

Investigating officer DC James Beattie said: “The victim suffered very serious injuries but miraculously none of her vital organs were damaged as a result of being stabbed.

“We launched an investigation and received key information from the local community which helped us locate and arrest the suspect within 48 hours.

“He’s an extremely dangerous individual who’s carried out a disturbing attack on an innocent member of the public for no apparent motive.

“I’d like to praise the victim for her bravery and for supporting our investigation. She’s making a good recovery and is being supported by her family and the police.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who came forward to give information to the investigation team which helped to bring this offender to justice.”