Two arrested after drugs found in hotel room

Two people from London have been arrested after the discovery of class A and B drugs at a hotel near Bristol Airport.

Police were called after staff at the hotel in Northside Road discovered a quantity of suspected illegal drugs inside a room on Tuesday (14 January), while it was being cleaned.

A 21-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were subsequently arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A and B drugs.

They’ve both been released under investigation to allow enquiries to continue.