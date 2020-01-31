Two jailed after teenager attacked in case of mistaken identity

Two men have been jailed for more than 26 years after a 16-year-old boy was repeatedly stabbed and thrown into the air by a car in Bristol.

Brothers Muhayadin and Rashid Mohammed, both of St John’s Lane, Bedminster, attacked their victim after wrongly identifying him as the offender involved in an earlier incident.

Muhayadin, 31, disguised his identity as he stabbed the teenager four times on St Gabriel’s Road, Easton, on 9 July last year.

His elder brother Rashid, 32, subsequently collided with the victim while driving a Honda Civic, catapulting him into the air. He then drove off from the scene once Muhayadin had got into the vehicle.

Rashid Mohammed

The victim suffered multiple injuries including two stab wounds to his back and one each in the leg and stomach.

Despite his injuries, he managed to run to nearby Stapleton Road where he fortunately managed to flag down a passing by police vehicle.

The officers provided first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the victim to hospital where he remained for an extended period while he recovered.

Both Muhayadin and Rashid were on trial at Bristol Crown Court for conspiring to murder the teenager when part way through they pleaded guilty to GBH with intent.

Muhayadin was jailed for 14 years and three months and will serve at least nine years and six months in custody before being eligible for parole. He will then remain on licence for a further three years and nine months.

His brother Rashid was sentenced to 11 years and four months in prison for his part in the attack.

Detective Sergeant Nic Lawson said: “Muhayadin and Rashid Mohammed took matters into their own hands after someone they know was assaulted two days earlier.

“They believed they were exacting their revenge but instead targeted a completely innocent boy.

“While thankfully he survived his injuries, this horrifying incident has had a profound effect on him and I hope the sentences passed today allow him to move on from this ordeal.”