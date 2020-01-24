UPDATE: Man charged with rape of teenager in Bristol
We have charged a man with the rape of a teenager in Belle Vue Road, Easton, Bristol on Thursday 9 January.
Michael Murray, 28, of no fixed abode, is due before Bristol Magistrates’ Court today, Friday 24 January.
He also faces a charge of causing a female to engage in sexual activity without consent.
The victim has been updated and is receiving continued support.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999. You can also visit thisisnotanexcuse.org for details of charities and organisations who are experts in supporting victims of sexual offences.