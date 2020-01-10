Witness appeal after horse shot with nail gun in Somerset

We are appealing for witnesses after an incident in Foxcote, near Radstock, where a horse was shot.

A nail gun was fired at the horse’s head. The incident happened in a field between Green Street and Single Hill between 4.30pm on Saturday December 28 and 2.30pm the following day.

A vet was called to treat the animal and removed a 50mm nail.

The horse has suffered scarring but is recovering.

PCSO Mike Storey, from the neighbourhood team, said: “This was a nasty attack on an animal, with no apparent motive.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but we would urge horse owners in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to police.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 101 and quote reference 5220004702 or contact us via our website here.