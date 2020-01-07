Witness appeal after man stabbed on New Year’s Eve in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an unprovoked attack in Bristol.

The victim, who is 30 years old, was stood by his car in Fishponds Road at about 4.40pm on New Year’s Eve (Tuesday) when he was stabbed from behind.

He suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital undergoing treatment. The injuries are not life-threatening.

We don’t have a description of the offender or offenders available at this stage as we haven’t been able to get an account from the victim.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from around the area.