Witness appeal after motocross bike robbery in Weston-super-Mare

We are appealing for information after a motocross bike robbery in Weston-super-Mare.

Two men approached the victim on a cycle path running alongside Marchfields Way on Tuesday 7 January at about 8.40pm.

They threatened him with a knife and one of them punched the victim before they made off with his motocross bike. The victim was taken to hospital for treatment.

The men rode off in the direction of St Ives Road and the Husqvarna bike was later found in Westbury Crescent.

The first man was described as white, approximately 6ft and of a thin build. He had his hood up and had facial stubble.

The second man, wearing a beanie hat, was said to be black, of medium build and about 5ft 8ins.

We would like to hear from anybody in the area between 8.25-8.40pm.

We are particularly keen to hear from anybody with dash cam or video footage that may have captured the offence or the bike being ridden by the offenders without helmets.