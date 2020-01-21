Witness appeal following serious collision in Wells

We’re appealing for witnesses following a serious road traffic collision in Wells last night.

The incident – involving a silver coloured BMW and a woman pedestrian in her 60s, happened at about 6.45pm at the junction of Chamberlain Street and Portway.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries, which are believed to be life threatening. She remains in the Royal United Hospital in Bath in a stable condition.

The road remained closed for collision investigators to examine the scene. It was re-opened at about 11.30pm.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision who may have information to help our enquiries.

We would particularly like to hear from motorists with dash cam footage or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have mobile phone footage of the incident.

If you are able to help, please call us.