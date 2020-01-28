Witnesses and dashcam sought over assault of woman – Clevedon

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a woman was assaulted and had a van damaged in Clevedon.

A 38-year-old woman reported being assaulted by a man and two women, including being hit with a crutch, leaving her with bruising to her head and body.

She said vehicles were having to drive around the altercation in Churchill Avenue near Garland House.

A white Ford Transit van was also damaged in the incident which happened at about 10pm on Friday 25 January.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our investigation.

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5220020015