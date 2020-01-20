Witnesses and footage sought following Bristol collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and video footage of a collision in Bristol in which a car flipped onto its side.

The incident happened at approximately 9.25pm on Saturday (18 January).

A grey Mercedes C220 collided with a parked Ford Fiesta on Gloucester Road.

The driver of the Mercedes made off from the scene prior to police arrival.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw the manner in which the Mercedes was being driven prior to the collision or who has footage of it.

We’d particularly like to hear from a member of the public who showed officers a video of part of the incident but who left the scene before his details or the footage could be obtained.