Witnesses sought after collision – Yeovil

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a collision on St Michael’s Avenue, Yeovil.

It happened at about 9pm on Sunday 12 January, near to St Michael and All Angels Church.

A grey Skoda Octavia was in collision with a 40-year-old male pedestrian who needed treatment at Yeovil District Hospital for a fractured eye socket and cheekbone.

The driver remained at the scene.

If you saw the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help the investigation get in touch quoting reference 5220009601.