Witnesses sought following serious collision in Creech St Michael

We are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision in the Taunton area on New Year’s Eve.

The incident happened at about 10.55pm in Creech St Michael near to the motorway bridge.

A Peugeot was being driven along Hyde Lane. Shortly afterwards it ended up on its roof, facing in the direction it had come from.

The female driver received life threatening head injuries and was taken to Southmead Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

We are keen to hear from anyone who was in Hyde Lane around the time of the incident who may have information to help our enquiries. We would particularly like to hear from any motorists who were travelling along the road, who may have dash cam footage of the Peugeot, or the incident itself.