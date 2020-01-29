Yeovil man charged with burglary offences

Daniel Smith has appeared at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court charged with a number of burglary related offences.

Smith, 32, of Rainbow Court in SwallowCliffe Gardens, Yeovil, has been charged with two counts of burglary, driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance.

He has been charged in connection with two incidents. In the first incident a property in Carisbrooke Gardens, Yeovil, was broken into on 22 January, and in the second incident, a property on Chelston Avenue in Yeovil was burgled on 23 January in which a handbag, jewellery, car keys and a Honda CRV car were stolen.

Smith was also charged with a number of other unrelated offences including arson, harassment and possession of Class B drugs.

He did not enter a plea for any of the charges and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on 24 February at Taunton Crown Court.