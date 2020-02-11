Alert after indecent exposure in Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses and asking people to be alert after a man exposed himself to two schoolgirls in Taunton.
It happened between 6pm and 6.20pm on Monday 20 January on a footpath behind Blackbrook Primary School, Taunton.
The girls, aged 11 and 14, described the man as white, aged in his 30s, of skinny build with short dark hair wearing a T-shirt but no trousers. They did exactly the right thing by running off and telling a grown-up straight away.
If you have any information which could help to identify this man get in touch quoting reference 5220015532.
We’ve increased patrols in the area and informed the school.
Please remind your children what do to if they’re alarmed by a stranger – that’s run to the nearest safe place (their own or a friend’s home or somewhere busy like a shop) and tell an adult.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220015532
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.