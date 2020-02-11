Alert after indecent exposure in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses and asking people to be alert after a man exposed himself to two schoolgirls in Taunton.

It happened between 6pm and 6.20pm on Monday 20 January on a footpath behind Blackbrook Primary School, Taunton.

The girls, aged 11 and 14, described the man as white, aged in his 30s, of skinny build with short dark hair wearing a T-shirt but no trousers. They did exactly the right thing by running off and telling a grown-up straight away.

If you have any information which could help to identify this man get in touch quoting reference 5220015532.

We’ve increased patrols in the area and informed the school.

Please remind your children what do to if they’re alarmed by a stranger – that’s run to the nearest safe place (their own or a friend’s home or somewhere busy like a shop) and tell an adult.