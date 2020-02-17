Appeal after 12-year-old boy assaulted – Weston-super-Mare

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a 12-year-old boy was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare.

The attack happened at about 4.45pm on Sunday 16 February in Milton Brow, while the boy was with two other children.

The passenger of a motorcycle jumped from the vehicle and accused the boy of damaging a car. The suspect then punched and kicked him before another man wearing a white hoody and dark bottoms intervened.

The boy was left needing hospital treatment for cuts and bruising.

Both the rider and passenger of the motorbike were described as being in their late teens and wore dark clothing. The man who intervened was of a similar age.

The motorbike was orange and white with an L plate.

If you saw the incident, or have dashcam or CCTV footage which could help get in touch quoting reference 5220038542.