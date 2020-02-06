Appeal after 13-year-old robbed of bike – Taunton
Can you help our investigation into the robbery of a 13-year-old boy in Priorswood Park, Taunton?
It happened between 4.20pm and 5pm on Thursday 2 January. The boy was at the park with a friend when he was pushed from his bicycle by an older teenager who then stole it.
He described the thief as being in his mid-teens, about 5ft 10ins tall wearing black clothing.
The stolen bike (pictured) is green and made by Giant.
Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries and are asking anyone who saw the incident or who has been offered the bike for sale to come forward.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220001341
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.