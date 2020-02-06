Appeal after 13-year-old robbed of bike – Taunton

Can you help our investigation into the robbery of a 13-year-old boy in Priorswood Park, Taunton?

It happened between 4.20pm and 5pm on Thursday 2 January. The boy was at the park with a friend when he was pushed from his bicycle by an older teenager who then stole it.

He described the thief as being in his mid-teens, about 5ft 10ins tall wearing black clothing.

The stolen bike (pictured) is green and made by Giant.

Officers have carried out CCTV enquiries and are asking anyone who saw the incident or who has been offered the bike for sale to come forward.

If you can help get in touch quoting reference 5220001341.