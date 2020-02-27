Appeal after alleged assault on police officer

We would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with an alleged assault on one our officers in Bristol yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 26 February).

The incident happened shortly after 1.30pm in Wilson Street, in St Paul’s.

The officer was left with minor cuts and bruises.

One man was subsequently arrested. Miles Heaney, aged 27, of Wilson Street, has been charged with assault and obstructing a stop and search. He has been released on unconditional bail and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on March 13.

If you recognise the man, pictured, we wish to speak to in connection with the incident, or witnessed it, please call 101 and quote reference number 5220047062.