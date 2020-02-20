Appeal after assault in Yeovil supermarket

We are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into an assault that happened in Yeovil.

A female reported being struck by a man in the Tesco store, in Queensway, at about 6.40pm on Saturday 8 February.

CCTV enquiries have been undertaken and are ongoing.

We would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, of a large build and approximately 5ft 8ins. He is believed to be in his 50s.

He was wearing a grey jacket, green trousers and sunglasses and was carrying a black rucksack.