Appeal after assault in Yeovil supermarket

Posted at 16:07 on 20th February 2020 in Appeals

Do you recognise this man? We would like to speak to him in connection with an assault in Yeovil.

We are seeking the public’s help with an investigation into an assault that happened in Yeovil.

A female reported being struck by a man in the Tesco store, in Queensway, at about 6.40pm on Saturday 8 February.

CCTV enquiries have been undertaken and are ongoing.

We would like to speak to the man, pictured, in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, of a large build and approximately 5ft 8ins. He is believed to be in his 50s.

He was wearing a grey jacket, green trousers and sunglasses and was carrying a black rucksack.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220032262