Appeal after sexual assault in Ashley Road, Bristol

We’re investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Ashley Road, near to the junction with Albert Park, Bristol, in the early hours of Saturday 1 February.

The woman was walking home from a night out when she was assaulted in the garden of a house. Her shouts alerted the householders who saw a man making off and called 999.

We’re in the early stages of our investigation, which includes making house-to-house enquiries and a forensic examination of the scene.

We want to trace a man described as in his mid to late twenties, around 5ft 8in tall and of Middle Eastern appearance. He was said to have a full dark beard with dark hair which was cropped at the sides and more bushy on top. He was wearing a dark bomber jacket and blue skinny jeans.

The victim is being offered access to support.

DI Ben Lavender said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw a man and a woman walking along Ashley Road between 4 and 6am or who saw a man running or walking quickly away. We’d also like to hear from you if you have any dashcam or CCTV footage of the area at that time.

“This was an assault on a vulnerable woman in her 20s and I’d urge anyone with information which could help us identify the man responsible contact us.”

If you can help, get in touch quoting reference 5220025621.