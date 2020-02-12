Appeal following suspicious incident in Taunton
We’re appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Taunton.
A man in a van asked a teenage girl to get in the vehicle on Lyngford Road at about 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, 11 February).
When the girl refused, the man followed for a short distance before driving off, turning down Priorswood Road.
The driver is described as aged in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair, a moustache and stubble.
He wore a green T-shirt, black trousers and a high-vis jacket.
Neighbourhood officers are carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw someone matching the description of the van driver in the area yesterday afternoon, is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220034872.