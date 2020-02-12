Appeal following suspicious incident in Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses following a suspicious incident in Taunton.

A man in a van asked a teenage girl to get in the vehicle on Lyngford Road at about 3.40pm yesterday (Tuesday, 11 February).

When the girl refused, the man followed for a short distance before driving off, turning down Priorswood Road.

The driver is described as aged in his 30s or 40s, with short dark hair, a moustache and stubble.

He wore a green T-shirt, black trousers and a high-vis jacket.

Neighbourhood officers are carrying out patrols in the area to provide reassurance to the community.