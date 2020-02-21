Appeal to reunite cyclists with road bikes

Do you recognise these road bikes? They were found in Kingswood yesterday (Thursday 20 February) and we are trying to find out who they belong to.

Officers on a routine patrol in Lodge Road, at about 9pm, saw two men acting suspiciously.

The men were both riding the bikes but dumped them in Lodge Road and Britton Gardens.

The officers seized the bikes and are now trying to reunite them with their owners.

One is a black and blue Dolce woman’s road bike, with white detail. The second is a yellow Cannondale Ironman 800 road bike.

If you believe the bikes may belong to you, call 101 and give reference number 5220042414.