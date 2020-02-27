Attempted murder charges brought following South Bristol incident

A 37-year-old man has been charged in connection with a series of assaults in South Bristol on Tuesday.

Benjamin Bridgeman, of Eva Turner Close, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon and assault of on emergency worker.

A 26-year-old man and a 50-year-old man sustained stab wounds while another 26-year-old man sustained a head injury after they were attacked by a man with a knife on Wells Road at around 3.10pm. The 50-year-old man continues to receive treatment in hospital.

Bridgeman has been remanded in custody and will appear before Bristol Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (Friday, 28 February).

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dashcam or mobile phone footage of it who hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220046286.