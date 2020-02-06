Avon and Somerset Police bicycle marking events

This year we are holding more bike marking and crime prevention events across Avon and Somerset in an effort to reduce bicycle thefts.

Our free bicycle marking events offer members of the public the opportunity to bring along their bikes where officers will register their bikes on the BikeRegister database.

The BikeRegister database is used by every police force in the UK and enables officers to quickly and easily identify the original owner of any stolen or recovered bicycles. Since the start of the BikeRegister scheme, we have recovered and returned a number of bikes to their original owners as a result of their details being registered on the BikeRegister database.

Avon and Somerset Police are committed to tackling burglary and identifying, apprehending and bringing offenders to justice. However, despite this continuous effort some members of society still choose to commit crime, including stealing bikes. Bicycle thefts account for 2% of all police recorded crime across England and Wales, and 50% of all bicycle owners have had a bike stolen.

We first started the bike marking security scheme last year and we have significantly grown this operation force-wide. With over 4,000 bikes marked in the past year, we are the most proactive police force in the country using the BikeRegister scheme.

At the events, you will also be able to have your bikes discreetly security marked with a tamperproof sticker, hear from our officers regarding the latest crime prevention advice and discuss any crime-related concerns you might have.

People who have their bikes marked will also be given an exclusive discount voucher to purchase a Secure-by-Design-approved D-lock.

Bike marking events are being supported by Operation Remedy as just one of a number of proactive initiatives being rolled out across Avon and Somerset to tackle residential burglary.

Operation Remedy started in April 2019 and is a coordinated effort across Avon and Somerset to tackle residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.

As a result of Operation Remedy, there are 10 fewer residential burglaries a week across Avon and Somerset, a reduction of 7.5% over the last 12 months (Jan 19 – Jan 20). Also, since April 2019, there have been nearly 600 residential burglary arrests, that’s almost 14 burglars per week – a 20% increase due to Operation Remedy.

We have bike marking events confirmed on the following dates. However, new dates and locations are regularly being added to this list so please keep an eye on this webpage for the next nearest event.

February

Saturday 8 – Manor Road junction with Canowie Road, Redland, 11am-1pm.

Wednesday 12 – Patchway School, Patchway, 2.30pm-4pm.

Sunday 16 – Wells Town Hall, Wells, 12pm-2pm.

Wednesday 19 – Temple Meads, Outside Knights Templar, 12.30pm-3pm.

Thursday 20 – Whiteladies Road, by the War memorial where the Farmers Market is held, 11.30am-2pm.

Thursday 27 – Abbeywood School, Stoke Gifford, 2pm-4pm.

March

Saturday 7– Clifton Down Road, the green space opposite Christchurch, 11am-2pm.

Thursday 19 – Mall Gardens, Clifton Village, 4pm-6pm.

Sat 21 – Radstock cycle track, Time TBC

Sat 28 – Bradford on Tone, Time TBC

April

Saturday 4 – Mall Gardens, Clifton Village, 11.30am-2pm.

Tuesday 7 – Outside the University of Bristol Students’ Union, Queens Road, Clifton, 11.30am-2pm.

Sun 26 – Sea Walls, The Downs, 10am-2pm.

If you have any questions or you are a member of a cycling club and are interested in your local officers holding a bike marking event at a future club meet-up, please email PC Peter Rooke Peter.Rooke@avonandsomerset.police.uk