Bath man charged with burglary-related offences

A 46 year old man from Bath is charged with a dwelling burglary, theft, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.

Rhys Escott, 46, of Eastfield Avenue in Weston, Bath is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today charged with a number of burglary-related offences.

Escott is charged with a dwelling burglary in connection with an incident on 24 January in which a property on Landseer Road in Twerton was burgled and a number of items were stolen including a TV, thermos flask and a candle.

The theft charge is in relation to an incident on 1 February in which a wig was stolen from Sixes and Sevens fancy dress shop on Abbey Green in Bath.

The handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation charges relate to an incident on 11 January in which a stolen credit card was used to make a purchase at Best One shop on Broad Street in Bath.