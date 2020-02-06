Bedminster man in court charged with burglary and assault

A 36 year old man from Bedminster is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court later today charged with burglary and assault.

Nathan Downer, 36, of North Street in Bedminster, Bristol, is charged in connection with an incident on 26 January in which a property on Robinson Drive in Easton, Bristol was burgled and the owner of the property was assaulted.

Downer is also charged with possession of Class A drugs in connection with an incident on Tuesday (4 February) at Stokes Croft in St Pauls, Bristol, in which a man was found to be in possession of Class A drugs believed to be crack cocaine.