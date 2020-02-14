Boy jailed for Darren Edginton killing

A 14-year-old boy who stabbed a man to death in Bristol following a dispute over a bike has been sentenced to four years and three months in prison.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of the youngest people ever to be convicted of manslaughter in the Avon and Somerset force area.

He was convicted following a trial at Bristol Crown Court in December and sentenced at the same court today (Friday 14 February).

Darren Edginton, 39, died from a single stab wound to the chest after being attacked by the 14-year-old in Winkworth Place, at just after 5.30pm on Friday 21 June.

The court heard the teenager and Mr Edginton went to this lane following a dispute in the Grosvenor Road area of St Pauls about a ‘Yo Bike’ which the victim was riding, but that the teenager and his friends felt was theirs.

At court, Judge Peter Johnson said: “This was a wicked crime.

“The almost casual way in which you, a 14-year-old boy, carried out a stabbing in cold blood, in broad daylight, in a public place, is chilling.

“It is clear you have a deeply ingrained habit of carrying a knife. You were prepared to stab someone over a trivial matter.”

Det Supt Julie Mackay, head of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Darren Edginton’s death is a senseless tragedy and I’d like to again extend our thoughts and sympathies to his family and friends.

“We can’t escape the fact that a 14-year-old boy has lost his liberty as a direct result of engaging in knife crime and we remain resolute in our mission to work collaboratively and collectively with all our partner agencies to tackle the root causes of knife crime.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: “This tragic case reinforces the need for a public health approach to tackle knife crime and serious violence in order to keep our communities safe. We need to be taking action to provide interventions for young people at a much earlier stage and identify the root causes of such terrible offences that have a devastating impact on individuals, families and our neighbourhoods.”