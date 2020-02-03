Bristol man charged with burglary offences

David Whelan has been charged with burglary and attempted burglary.

Whelan, 45, of Craydon Grove in Bristol, appeared at Bristol Magistrates Court on 30 January charged in connection with an incident on 27 January in which a property on Petherton Road in Hengrove, Bristol, was broken into and a Rolex pocket watch was stolen.

The charge of attempted burglary relates to an incident on 25 January whereby a man has broken into a property on Stoneleigh Road in Knowle.

Whelan was also charged with two counts of breaching restraining orders.

He did not enter a plea and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance at Bristol Crown Court on 28 February.